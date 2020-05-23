Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – They have been on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus pandemic but on Saturday, they gave back in a different day.
Penn Hills firefighters were at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard to hand out bagged lunches to those in need.
According to the chief, the idea came up a few weeks ago.
“They thought it was a great idea if we kept running with it, they got more donations, we got more people participating, I think we had 150 bags made up, and we had them ready for today,” said Chief Chris Davis.
The firefighters said they are more than happy to give back.
