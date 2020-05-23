BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested and charged in a weeks-long drug investigation by Pittsburgh Police.

William Davis and Anthony Glover were both taken into custody at their Lawrenceville home and are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal conspiracy.

Pittsburgh Police vice and narcotics detectives had been alerted to multiple complaints of suspicious activity at a home in the 400 block of 44th Street in Lawrenceville.

After detectives observed illegal drug sales, a search warrant was obtained for the home in Lawrenceville and another in East McKeesport.

The searches found crack cocaine, uncut heroin, and drug packing materials along with a handgun with an extended magazine and ammo.

