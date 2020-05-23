



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tennis and pickleball courts in the Pittsburgh area have reopened, according to Citiparks.

Outdoor tennis & pickleball courts are open. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we have adopted new rules for the safety of our patrons, you can link to them here: https://t.co/1LwbNgtf4E…

Mellon Park Tennis Center remains closed. pic.twitter.com/DuuFCT1fql — Citiparks (@Citiparks) May 23, 2020

Frick, Highland, McKinley, Schenley and Allegheny Commons Parks will be open for public use. The organization says that Mellon Park Tennis Center is still closed to the public.

Reopened courts will adhere to a number of restrictions to maintain social distancing. Play is limited to singles only, and every other court should be used when there is low foot traffic. If others are waiting for a court, there is a one hour time limit for those who are currently using the court. It is recommended that patrons physical distance, wear a mask while waiting and sanitize their hands and the objects around them frequently.

A full list of the rules can be found on the city’s Parks and Recreation website.

