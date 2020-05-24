



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,777 since March 14. This includes 1,669 confirmed cases and 108 probable cases.

Officials report that 318 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with 1 additional hospitalization since Saturday’s report.

The death toll has stayed at 150, with 139 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All of the victims have been adults ranging in age from 42-103.

