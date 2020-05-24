BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Brookline.
Police from Zone 6 responded to reports of a person shot on the 900 block of Norwich Avenue just before 12:15 p.m.
Once on scene, responding officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police and medics responded to the shooting that happened on the 900 block of Norwich Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Allegheny County dispatch were first notified about the incident around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. According to Pittsburgh Police, the man is in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
