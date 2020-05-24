BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
Brookline, Norwich Avenue, Shooting


BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Brookline.

Police and medics responded to the shooting that happened on the 900 block of Norwich Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Allegheny County dispatch were first notified about the incident around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. According to Pittsburgh Police, the man is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

