



POLISH HILL (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Sunday that the flush and boil advisory for areas of Polish Hill has been lifted.

The precautionary advisory was originally announced by PWSA on Thursday after a water main break affected around 400 households. PWSA said that there is no evidence of contamination after testing and water is safe for residents to drink.

The precautionary flush and boil advisory in Polish Hill is lifted. Customers can return to normal water usage. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience while we worked to resolve this issue. https://t.co/5ve6fnynUY pic.twitter.com/KUTTu6YjFT — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) May 24, 2020

PWSA said it recommends residents run their taps for one minute before using it to avoid risk from stagnant water.

“We recognize the inconvenience of having to flush and boil water. However, the advisory was issued in an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our water and customers,” PWSA said in a release.