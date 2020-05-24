BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
POLISH HILL


POLISH HILL (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Sunday that the flush and boil advisory for areas of Polish Hill has been lifted.

The precautionary advisory was originally announced by PWSA on Thursday after a water main break affected around 400 households. PWSA said that there is no evidence of contamination after testing and water is safe for residents to drink.

PWSA said it recommends residents run their taps for one minute before using it to avoid risk from stagnant water.

“We recognize the inconvenience of having to flush and boil water. However, the advisory was issued in an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our water and customers,” PWSA said in a release.

