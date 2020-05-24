



DORMONT (KDKA) — The local nonprofit organization Friends of Dormont Pool says it voted to donate $25,000 to Dormont Borough to reopen Dormont Pool this summer.

Dormont Pool, located in Dormont Park, is temporarily closed due to social distancing guidelines. Friends of Dormont Pool say it wants to reopen the pool, especially since this year is the pool’s 100 year anniversary.

“The community has lost so much already,” said John Maggio, president of Friends of Dormont Pool. “School graduations, family outings and vacations, in some cases loss of life. We will work with the Borough Council to bring a little bit of fun back this summer in a safe way and help alleviate the stress everyone is feeling. We think it would be money well spent.”

Friends of Dormont Pool voted for the $25,000 donation on Friday. According to the organization, members are depending on the Dormont Borough Council to develop a recovery plan for the pool with these funds.

“We have been working together for the benefit of the community for the last 14 years,” said Friends of Dormont Pool vice president Mag Stanis. “We are looking forward to working with the Borough during these trying times. What a wonderful legacy for council to have during the pool’s 100th birthday!”

The Borough Council voted on May 6 not to reopen Dormont Pool for the 2020 season.