Young Man Who Fell Into Ohio River While Fishing Was Recent Mercyhurst University Graduate
Body Pulled From Ohio River Near Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – The body of Kenneth Robinson has been found.
According to the Ohio Township Police, fire and police units in Beaver County were alerted to a body found in the Ohio River and subsequently pulled the body from the river on Saturday night.
The body has since been identified as Kenneth Robinson.
Robinson’s manner of death has been classified as accidental.
