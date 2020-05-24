BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – The body of Kenneth Robinson has been found.

According to the Ohio Township Police, fire and police units in Beaver County were alerted to a body found in the Ohio River and subsequently pulled the body from the river on Saturday night.

    • The body has since been identified as Kenneth Robinson.

    Robinson’s manner of death has been classified as accidental.

