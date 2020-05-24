GROVE CITY (KDKA) – Mercer County is one of many counties in Pennsylvania that is currently in the yellow phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Keystone Safari in Grove City has announced that it is opening on Monday for drive-thru tours.

“The park was designed over the past several years with an emphasis on large and open spaces,” said facility director and designer Adam Guiher. “We initially planned big for the benefit of the animals but also for safety and accessibility reasons. Now we can use that infrastructure to provide a fun and educational family activity while most family activities remain closed.”

The park is encouraging guests to buy tickets on their website in order to limit points of contact.

They will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Guests are not permitted to leave their cars unless it is to use a restroom or visit the gift shop, where social distancing protocols will be in place.

Keystone Safari has also announced that events and activities planned at the park will continue to be on hold until Mercer County enters the green phase of reopening.