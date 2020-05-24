MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to an area hospital following an overnight apartment fire in McKeesport.

According to dispatch, this fire started after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Hi-View Gardens apartments.

The complex is located in the 700 block of 6th Street.

The fire lasted for several hours as crews worked to put it out.

Sirens from the fire crews could be heard over in Port Vue. pic.twitter.com/4mUDERC8cc — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 24, 2020

We do know that one person was injured in this fire and was taken to an area hospital.

We are still working to learn the extent of their injuries.

The Red Cross was called out to the scene to help people impacted by the fire.

At this time we don’t know the cause.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

