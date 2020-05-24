PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nick Scarlatelli is the son of immigrants who grew up in Carrick and enlisted in the Air Force in 1941.

It wasn’t long before he was shipped to the Panama Canal and saw action.

“When we got through the canal, there was a big sea battle. The United States Navy beat the Japanese and sent them home,” said Scarlatelli.

Nick’s main job was in the air as a gunner in an Air Cobra P39, a plane that had antiquated guns that jammed.

Nick is crediting with fixing the guns and making a big difference for fighter planes.

“I was mechanically inclined and I designed a friction belt that went around the projectiles,” said Scarlatelli.

This memorial day weekend, Nick plans on putting flags on the graves of his fellow soldiers who didn’t make it back.

Nick will turn 100 years old next week.