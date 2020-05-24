



OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ohio Township Police are asking people who use the rivers for recreation to be cautious after two recent tragedies involving the Ohio River.

Ohio Township Police wrote up a list of safety recommendations in a Facebook post from Saturday.

If you decide to take to the rivers this Summer, We’d like to share things to keep in mind. Please be safe and enjoy… Posted by Ohio Township Police Department on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Last week, 23-year-old Kenneth Robinson fell into the Ohio River while fishing with friends. As of Sunday morning, police have not recovered his body.

More recently, 10-year-old Thomas Jett fell into the river while trying to retrieve his shoe and drowned.

Ohio Township Police were at the Ohio River again Saturday night, where they recovered a body near the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge. There is no word yet on whether this is a new victim or the body of Kenneth Robinson.

Among the list of precautions, Ohio Township Police said that minors should be accompanied by adults, water activities should be reserved for when it is light outside and people should have a personal flotation device on hand.

“Please be safe and enjoy your summer responsibly,” Ohio Township Police wrote in the post.