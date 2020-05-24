



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 730 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday in addition to 28 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 67,713.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,124.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. Of total cases, 29 percent are in patients of this age range.

The state health department numbers show there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,457 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 17,064. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,099 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 531 probable or unconfirmed cases.

Currently, 49 counties have moved to the yellow phase in Governor Wolf’s gradual reopening plan.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.