Comments
ARLINGTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.
Angelo Evans was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Arlington. He is 4’9 tall, 95 pounds and has “a long pony tail that looks like a puff ball,” according to Pittsburgh Police. He also has a dark birthmark on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing white basketball shorts with two blue stripes that have the letters “NY” on them, a white t-shirt and gray Jordans with a white sole.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323- 7141.
You must log in to post a comment.