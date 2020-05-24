Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority is honoring fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend.
Look for the bows that a group of employees placed on 48 buses in honor of those who died serving our country’s military #MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TPxPh2rFGI
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 24, 2020
According to Pittsburgh Port Authority’s official Twitter account, employees placed red, white and blue bows on 48 different PAT buses to honor fallen military servicemen and servicewomen. The bows are tied onto the front of the buses.
