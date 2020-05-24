BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority is honoring fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

According to Pittsburgh Port Authority’s official Twitter account, employees placed red, white and blue bows on 48 different PAT buses to honor fallen military servicemen and servicewomen. The bows are tied onto the front of the buses.

