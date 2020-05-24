



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new way to visit the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium during the time of coronavirus.

It was packed on Sunday for its first “Zoofari.”

It’s a drive-thru tour of the zoo and a way to care for the zoo during the pandemic.

“This was something that we came up with as a team effort because we wanted to be able to allow our visitors to experience the zoo given these very difficult times,” said Brittany Balandis. “We wanted them to be able to do it in a safe way.”

Tours are available on select days and those dates can be found on the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s website.