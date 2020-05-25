BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County courthouse employee says she has tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to work.

Verlene Horton says all courthouse employees returned to work on May 11, while Beaver County was still in the red phase.

She worked the week of May 11-15.

Horton said the following week she began having stomach pains and called off work for three days. She returned to work last Thursday before falling ill again and getting a positive COVID-19 test from her doctor over the weekend.

“The whole time I was at work, I wore a mask,” Horton said. “I was one of the only employees who wore a mask, no one else wore a mask. People were constantly in and out of the office.”

Beaver County officials tell KDKA they were notified of Horton’s positive test over the weekend and released this statement in part:

“Officials were not aware this individual was being tested or ill. Over the last 10 days, this employee has physically been in the courthouse approximately four hours.”

Officials say temperature screenings to enter the building were not in place, but all employees in that office will be temperature screened starting Tuesday.