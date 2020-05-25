



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Memorial Day program being put on in Bethel Park is being condensed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but community leaders say the sentiment behind it will remain the same.

They want to honor those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Bethel Church Road.

The guest speaker will be Pa. State Representative Natalie Mihalek.

The public is still welcomed to attend, but you will have to follow the social distancing guidelines of being six feet apart.

And while the area is still being in the ‘yellow; phase, you are asked to have a mask.

This will also be broadcast on the municipality’sBPTV and Facebook page.

Other programs like the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies held private services with a limited number of people in attendance.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: