



WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP/KDKA) — Police in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are looking for a 23-year-old man believed to be connected to two Connecticut slayings.

Connecticut troopers say Peter Manfredonia is suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning.

He’s believed to be armed with several weapons.

Police say a stolen car Manfredonia had been driving was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say he was spotted Sunday morning walking near some railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County. They say he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a white t-shirt and was carrying a large duffel bag.

They are warning any Pennsylvania resident who sees him to stay clear and call 911 immediately. State police say he may be armed and dangerous.

🚨UPDATE🚨 SUSPECT was last seen yesterday (Sunday) afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, PA. Description:

White Male, 23 years old, dark colored shorts, white t-shirt & carrying a large duffel bag.

If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, ARMED & DANGEROUS ➡️ CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!

⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uuj3vTYBIB — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 25, 2020

The Connecticut Post reports that Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)