PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re going camping this summer, here are some Mountain Pie Recipes you’re sure to enjoy at the campgrounds!
Cherry/Apple Mountain Pie
– Spray Electric Sandwich Toaster with Pam
– Place a piece of white or Italian bread on bottom
– 2 to 3 Tablespoons of canned Cherry or Apple Pie Filing
– Place On Top of Layer of Bread and close device
– Cook For Three to Four Minutes
– Dust with Confectioner’s Sugar
Pizza Mountain Pie
– Spray Electric Sandwich Toaster with Pam
– Place a piece of white or Italian bread on bottom
– 2 to 3 Tablespoons of Pizza or Spaghetti Sauce
– Add Shredded Mozzarella
– Add 3 or 4 Slices Of Pepperoni
– Place On Top Layer of Bread and close device
– Cook for Three to Four Minutes
Italian Mountain Pie
– Spray Electric Sandwich Toaster with Pam
– Place a Flour Tortilla on bottom
– Add 3 or 4 Slices of Pepperoni
– Add 3 or 4 Slices of Genoa Salami
– Add Slices of Hot Ham
– Add Shredded Lettuce
– Add Shredded Mozzarella
– Place On Top Layer of Tortilla
– Cook Three to Four Minutes
(Recipes from Tony Mason, brother of KDKA crew member Mike Mason)
