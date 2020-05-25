PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a McKees Rocks man involved in a shooting that took place Sunday in Brookline.

According to police, Edward Phillips shot at someone, who is now recovering in the hospital.

And according to the criminal complaint, he’s also a man police are familiar with.

Witnesses tell detectives it was an argument between a man and Phillips that led to the shooting on Norwich Avenue in Brookline on Sunday.

At some point during the argument, police say the victim turned to walk away from the 44-year-old and Phillips spit on the back of their head.

That led the victim to turn back around and then then, according to police, Phillips pulled out a gun and shot at them.

According to witnesses, he then took off in a white Chevy Impala.

Through their investigation, Police learned Phillips plead guilty to drug charges and isn’t allowed to have a gun.

Phillips is being charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details