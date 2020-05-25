PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI sent out a warning after it received more than 195 reports of incidents in which a video chat participant broadcasted a video depicting child sexual abuse material.
The Pittsburgh FBI tweeted on Monday, sharing how you can protect yourself and your loved one from the crime currently happening on Zoom.
The FBI says do not make your meetings public or share the link on social media. The host of the meeting can also manage screensharing options to “Host Only.”
