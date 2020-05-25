BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Child Sex Abuse, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh FBI, Pittsburgh News, Zoom


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI sent out a warning after it received more than 195 reports of incidents in which a video chat participant broadcasted a video depicting child sexual abuse material.

The Pittsburgh FBI tweeted on Monday, sharing how you can protect yourself and your loved one from the crime currently happening on Zoom.

The FBI says do not make your meetings public or share the link on social media. The host of the meeting can also manage screensharing options to “Host Only.”

Read more here.

Comments (5)