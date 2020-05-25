Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A natural gas leak in a building in Mt. Lebanon has prompted an evacuation of residents.
On Monday night, Allegheny County tweeted that a four-story building on Cedar Boulevard had to be evacuated.
Mt. Lebanon: Cedar Blvd. – 4-Story Mixed Occupancy Natural Gas Leak Inside; Residents evacuated and utility advised
“Mt. Lebanon: Cedar Blvd. – 4-Story Mixed Occupancy Natural Gas Leak Inside; Residents evacuated and utility advised,” Allegheny County said in the tweet.
Officials say 17 people have been evacuated, and the fire department cannot locate the origin of the leak.
Peoples Gas is also on the scene.
