Filed Under: Fayette County, South Union Township


SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Fayette County.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Long John Silver’s in South Union Township.

It’s unclear if anyone involved worked at the restaurant along Morgantown Street.

According to the Herald-Standard, one person was taken in for questioning and was called a ‘possible actor’ by the District Attorney.

