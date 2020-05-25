



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 473 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to 15 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 68,186.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,139. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 549 probable or unconfirmed cases.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 29% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 25% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,471 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 17,161. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,140 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,805 positive and probable cases on Mondayday. Allegheny County has had 150 deaths.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

