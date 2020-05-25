



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh handyman known for spreading kindness helped raise $30,000 for those in need.

You’ve heard of the good Samaritan.

Now, meet “Mr. Good Deeds,” who works out of the truck appropriately named “Pittsburgh Good Deeds.”

Jon Potter goes out every day in his unique little good deeds mobile.

“For the last almost decade, I’ve been known for doing good deeds around the city,” Potter said. “Anything from house repairs to giving away a bunch of money recently.”

Potter was recently awarded $1,000 from the KDKA Radio’s “Larry’s Hometown Heroes” award.

“I posted about it online. I said, ‘Hey, does anyone need the $1,000?’ And then over the last month or so, people were giving me more and more money. And all said and done, I’ve gotten and given away $30,000,” Potter said.

One of the recipients was a man named Dylan, who has stage 4 cancer. Dylan’s wife, a social worker, was also laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so happy, this is one of my favorite ones. I’m glad that we can help you out,” Potter said.

Before Potter began doing good deeds, he was a flight instructor.

Now, he works full-time for his nonprofit, managing more than 1,000 volunteers.

He is also a handyman getting payment from those who can pay. If not, “people call me Mr. Good Deeds.”

