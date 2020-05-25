Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Memorial Day military convoy drove from Carnegie to Mount Lebanon to honor fallen military members.
The convoy left Bob’s Diner for the Mount Lebanon Cemetery Monday.
“It’s an important day for America,” said First Lt. Pat Nicholson of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
“Our veterans did everything they did for us and we need to return the favors so we’re out as convoy with 12 historic military vehicles.”
After that, it was onto Jefferson Cemetery in Pleasant Hills before ending at Union Dale Cemetery in Pittsburgh.
You must log in to post a comment.