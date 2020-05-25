BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Carnegie, Local TV, Mount Lebanon, Pittsburgh


CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Memorial Day military convoy drove from Carnegie to Mount Lebanon to honor fallen military members.

The convoy left Bob’s Diner for the Mount Lebanon Cemetery Monday.

“It’s an important day for America,” said First Lt. Pat Nicholson of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Our veterans did everything they did for us and we need to return the favors so we’re out as convoy with 12 historic military vehicles.”

After that, it was onto Jefferson Cemetery in Pleasant Hills before ending at Union Dale Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Comments