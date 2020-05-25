Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Angeline Iezzi got a special surprise for her 93rd birthday today.
Pittsburgh Police put on their lights and sirens as they drove past Angie and her family outside her East Liberty home.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 93 year old Angeline Iezzi gets a special birthday parade from @pghpolice complete with lights & sirens in front of her East Liberty home. Her entire family came out to celebrate outside for social distancing. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7XaIQnuehj
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 25, 2020
Her entire family came outside to celebrate the social distancing way. They clapped and waved as police drove by.
Happy Birthday, Angie!
