PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Angeline Iezzi got a special surprise for her 93rd birthday today.

Pittsburgh Police put on their lights and sirens as they drove past Angie and her family outside her East Liberty home.

Her entire family came outside to celebrate the social distancing way. They clapped and waved as police drove by.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Happy Birthday, Angie!

