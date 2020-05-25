PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All families of Pittsburgh Public School students will get SNAP benefits for lunches missed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The benefits will be around $370 per student regardless of whether the family already gets Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said in a news release, “Since this pandemic school closure began on March 16th, Pittsburgh Public Schools has distributed 120,964 Grab and Go meals to help feed students. We know that this additional resource will provide financial relief for families struggling with food security.”
Families on SNAP will have the money added to their Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, card.
Others will be sent an EBT card to use.
Families who do not wish to participate in the program can shred and dispose of the card.
