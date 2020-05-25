BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Today will feature plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures well above normal in the mid-to-upper 80’s with increasing humidity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Things will follow the same trend as the past couple of days where an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The best chance of this is to the west and to the north.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we stay dry under a ridge of high pressure with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees with increasing humidity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Thursday is our next system that brings showers and thundersstorms through Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Then we cool down back near normal on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s and looking dry with some sunshine.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments