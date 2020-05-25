PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will feature plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures well above normal in the mid-to-upper 80’s with increasing humidity.
Things will follow the same trend as the past couple of days where an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
The best chance of this is to the west and to the north.
Tuesday and Wednesday, we stay dry under a ridge of high pressure with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees with increasing humidity.
Thursday is our next system that brings showers and thundersstorms through Friday.
Then we cool down back near normal on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s and looking dry with some sunshine.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.