PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If the hot weather has you thinking about some ice cream, there’s a new Baskin-Robbins in town.

Workers cut the ribbon today on a new location on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.

This new location touts itself as “certified kosher” — the first in western Pennsylvania.

A sign reads “We are proud to be certified Kosher by the Vaad Harabanim of Greater Pittsburgh.”

The flavors are mostly the same as the regular 31 flavors, but you won’t find non-kosher toppings like gummy worms inside. Baskin-Robbins says all of its ice cream flavors except for Rocky Road are kosher.

