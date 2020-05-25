PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If the hot weather has you thinking about some ice cream, there’s a new Baskin-Robbins in town.
Workers cut the ribbon today on a new location on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Perfect Day For Ice Cream! @BaskinRobbins has opened a #KOSHER store in Squirrel Hill on Forbes, a first for Western PA. Very similar to a regular B&R, but without certain toppings like gummy worms. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/cdFZGPGyTH
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 25, 2020
This new location touts itself as “certified kosher” — the first in western Pennsylvania.
A sign reads “We are proud to be certified Kosher by the Vaad Harabanim of Greater Pittsburgh.”
The flavors are mostly the same as the regular 31 flavors, but you won’t find non-kosher toppings like gummy worms inside. Baskin-Robbins says all of its ice cream flavors except for Rocky Road are kosher.
