PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – A challenge that started with CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman has spread to a nationwide event on Monday.

Hartman partnered with a retired Air Force bugler to keep the spirit of the holiday alive.

“We stand here today because of their gift and what they did. That’s how I see it so playing my trumpet on the steps of a church from my heart — it’s the most beautiful thing I thought I could do for them,” said Cliff Kelley who lives in Bloomfield.

The project was for anyone with musical ability to play “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The bugle call is typically reserved for military funerals and ceremonies.

#TapsAcrossAmerica

The horns sounded at 3pm today across the country as a way to keep the holiday spirit alive despite social distancing. People like Guy Smith played this 24 note call to honor the veterans. Watch our full story on where the initiative started at 6:30 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Hb1RNFk1EO — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) May 25, 2020

“It’s really meaningful, you know it’s only 24 notes, but it says it all,” said Don Taylor who lives in Upper St. Clair.

While COVID-19 cancelled many Memorial Day ceremonies, these individuals stepped to the plate.

“There’s a certain uncertainty. People don’t know what they are going to do — if they are going to have a service or if they are not going to have a service. My phone normally rings off the wall and not this time it hasn’t,” said Guy Smith who played in Swissvale.

BREATHTAKING: Watch professional opera singer Marianne Cornetti give an amazing rendition of the National Anthem from a driveway on Village Court in Upper St. Clair. This is part of the #TapsAcrossAmerica event going on around the country. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yRqFi93Icf — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 25, 2020

Across the Pittsburgh area, people of all ages played the tune from churches to front yards.

“You contribute where you can, your little piece of it and that’s what I saw I could do with this and I wanted to,” Kelley said.

Some neighbors even gathered outside to hear the song and say thank you to the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.