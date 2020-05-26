Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Coronavirus tests are now available at 16 community health clinics in Allegheny County.
They include 10 health centers in the City of Pittsburgh as well as sites in Braddock, McKeesport, Swissvale, Homestead, McKees Rocks and Wilkinsburg.
The tests are free and you don’t need a doctor’s referral, but you do need an appointment, which you can make here.
The county says anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms should get tested .
Here’s the full list of clinics offering testing:
- Alma Illery Medical Center (Homewood), 7227 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh 15208; 412.244.4700
- Braddock Family Health Center, 404 Braddock Avenue, Braddock 15104; 412.351.6300
- East End Family Health Center, 117 North Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh 15206; 412.404.4000
- East Liberty Family Health Care Center, 6023 Harvard Street, Pittsburgh 15206; 412.661.2802
- Hazelwood Family Health Center, 4918 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh 15207; 412.422.9520
- Hill House Health Center, 1835 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh 15219; 412.392.4400
- McKeesport Family Health Center, 627 Lysle Boulevard, McKeesport 15132; 412.664.4112
- Metro Community Health Center, 1789 South Braddock Avenue, Suite 410; Swissvale 15218; 412.247.2310
- North Side Christian Health Center, 816 Middle Street, Pittsburgh 15201; 412.321.4001
- Northview Heights Clinic, 525 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pittsburgh 15212; 412.322.7500
- Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center (South Side), 249 South 9th Street, Pittsburgh 15203; 412.697.3260
- Squirrel Hill Health Center, 4516 Browns Hill Road, Pittsburgh 15217; 412.422.7442
- Steel Valley Family Health Center, 1800 West Street, Homestead 15120; 412.461.3863
- Sto-Rox Family Health Center, 710 Thompson Avenue, McKees Rocks 15136; 412.771.6462
- West End Health Center, 415 Neptune Street, Pittsburgh 15220; 412.921.7200
- Wilkinsburg Health Center, 807 Wallace Street, Suite 203 Pittsburgh 15221; 412.247.5216
