AVALON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing in Avalon.
Police say they are looking for 39-year-old Patrick Giesy. He is facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
According to investigators, Giesy is accused of stabbing another man with an edged weapon numerous times during an argument over a woman.
It happened in the 800 block of Ohio River Boulevard.
An Avalon Police officer said he could hear the victim screaming for help around 12:45 a.m. near the Red White and Blue store on Route 65.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say Giesy ran before anyone arrived at the scene.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
