AVALON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing in Avalon.

Police say they are looking for 39-year-old Patrick Giesy. He is facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

According to investigators, Giesy is accused of stabbing another man with an edged weapon numerous times during an argument over a woman.

It happened in the 800 block of Ohio River Boulevard.

An Avalon Police officer said he could hear the victim screaming for help around 12:45 a.m. near the Red White and Blue store on Route 65.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say Giesy ran before anyone arrived at the scene.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

