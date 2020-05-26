Comments
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire destroyed a porch and damaged a home in Bethel Park late Monday night.
Neighbors say that the family had a fire in a backyard pit along Murdock Street.
PORCH FIRE: Flames completely torched this back porch in Bethel Park. 6000 Block of Murdock Ave. Scene still active. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/L3ahpkkT2l
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) May 26, 2020
The flames caught the back deck on fire.
“You couldn’t even see that porch. It was all up in flames and it went on to the roof,” said Janet Dunn.
“I’ve never seen anything go up so fast in my life,” Dunn also said.
The flames destroyed the porch and also damaged the garage and the front of the house.
