ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a man is wanted after binding a woman’s hands and feet and assaulting her.
On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said the Glassport Police Department received a call for a woman who stated she was held against her will and assaulted in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue on Monday. The victim was later taken to the hospital.
According to investigators, 37-year-old Richard Sciubba bound the woman’s hands and feet and assaulted her. The victim freed herself and escaped by jumping from a second-story window, police say.
Sciubba has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Police say Sciubba was last seen on Tuesday in the Carrick, where he fled from authorities.
He is still at large.
