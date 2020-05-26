BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths For 3rd Day In A Row
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are looking for a person with an intellectual disability who was last seen on a bus at the Latrobe airport heading to Pittsburgh.

State police say 26-year-old Alexandra Cycyk is missing.

Cycyk is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 125 pounds, with short blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a naval suit.

Police shared a photo of Cycyk wearing a black wig.

Anyone with invormation is asked to call 724-832-3288.

