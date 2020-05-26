



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The NHL says it will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams if it is able to resume play.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the decision is not a guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and its players’ union must still figure out safety protocols and other issues, including where to play.

Under the expanded format, the top four teams in each conference will play for seeding while the other 16 face off in best-of-five series.

Here are the 12-Eastern Conference teams involved and playing in “HUB” City one #NHLPlan pic.twitter.com/KN0PTkPICn — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 26, 2020

The league has been shut down since March.

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be held at two “hub” cities, which will be announced later. Pittsburgh is in consideration as well as nine other cities.

#Penguins will play #Canadiens in a play-in round BUT, their next opponent will be determined by a round robin involving the TOP FOUR seeds….those teams will be playing for seeding positioning — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 26, 2020

These top Four Seeds will play a round robin tournament for seeding! It means these teams will have lots to play for pic.twitter.com/RKAxj45acf — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 26, 2020

Still, ironing out a format represents significant progress since global sports were basically shut down in March as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. Bettman has said the goal has always been to play again and award the Stanley Cup, but details remain uncertain and there is no announced timetable of any kind.

Earlier this week, the league and NHLPA issued extensive protocols once players are allowed to return to their facilities. They include a maximum of six players on the ice at a time, no contact and no coaches for voluntary workouts. Teams at some point would likely hold three-week re-training camps.

Instead of limiting the Cup chase to the usual 16 teams that qualify for the playoffs, the league and players agreed to expand the field to 24 of its 31 teams because of the unusual circumstances.

The @NHL has released a Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 season. ◾ 24 teams to compete for #StanleyCup

◾ 2 hub cities will host games

◾ Protocol for return to training

◾ Draft Lottery Full Details: https://t.co/JGXioEC4FA pic.twitter.com/3KoUjPRsq4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2020

That means the likes of the Montreal Canadiens are still alive despite being nine points out of a playoff spot when hockey was halted March 12. But not all teams will have the same path to hockey’s storied trophy.

The top four teams in each conference ranked by points percentage — Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West — will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding.

Here are Best-Of-Five play in matchups. Winners to advance pic.twitter.com/3vnqVGIDqJ — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 26, 2020

The remaining 16 teams will be seeded by conference, setting up best-of-five series in the East of No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal, No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 New York Rangers, No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida and No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus. In the West, it would be No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago, No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona, No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota and No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg.

Those games are expected to be played without fans in a few locations. The league has not yet determined those sites, though Edmonton, Alberta, Columbus, Ohio, Toronto and Las Vegas were believed to be among the possibilities.

“It’s not easy getting everybody on board with all the different countries, the players, the teams that were in the playoffs, teams that may not be in the playoffs and getting that all agreed upon with the union,” Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press. “For us to even finish the season and award (the Stanley Cup), I know a lot of work went into it. But I know how important it was for our players, our fans, our league to make sure that we conclude it.”

The decision to call off the 189 regular-season games that were not played ends the season for Buffalo, New Jersey, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose, Ottawa and Detroit.

