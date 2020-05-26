Comments
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing 51-year-old woman.
Christine Lynn O’Neill was last seen in the Lykens and Wiconisco areas of Dauphin County.
She is approximately 5’1″ weighing 110 pounds.
She has green eyes and blonde hair.
LYKENS: Missing person. Christine Lynn O’Neill, 51 years old. Last seen in Lykens/Wiconisco areas of Dauphin County. Contact PSP Lykens if seen or have any information: 717-362-8700 pic.twitter.com/Lggk3cJrsX
— Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) May 26, 2020
Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to contact Pa. State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.
