DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing 51-year-old woman.

Christine Lynn O’Neill was last seen in the Lykens and Wiconisco areas of Dauphin County.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

She is approximately 5’1″ weighing 110 pounds.

She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked  to contact Pa. State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.

