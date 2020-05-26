



ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has arrested and charged five people in connection with a drug bust and weapons trafficking in Altoona.

Authorities also confiscated seven illegal firearms.

In a press release, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “We’re taking down gun and drug traffickers to keep Pennsylvanians safe. Thanks to strong collaborations with local law enforcement during the health emergency, these criminals, guns, and drugs have been taken out of our neighborhoods.”

#BREAKING My Office has taken down a gun and drug trafficking ring in Altoona, PA — arresting 5 and seizing 7 illegal firearms. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) May 26, 2020

The AG’s Office identifies the suspects as Michael Trosky and Paula Cross of Gallitzin; Michael Burchfield and Summer Heil of Altoona; and Amanda Steele of Hollidaysburg.

They will all face charges related to narcotics trafficking and the illegal possession and transfer of firearms.

Altoona Police say the investigation began last August when Burchfield and Heil were suspected in methamphetamine and heroin trafficking.

According to police, the pair were found to be in possession of firearms stolen during a burglary at a Blair County home. The homeowner had just died.

Investigators say “Burchfield and Heil received the firearms as payment in exchange for drugs they sold.”

Authorities say they hope to make more arrests as part of the investigation.