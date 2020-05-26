



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 451 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 13 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 68,637.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 5,152. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 551 probable or unconfirmed cases.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away. As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 29% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 25% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,505 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 17,362. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,159 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Dr. Levine says the state has 17 reports of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. The CDC says it is not yet know what causes MIS-C, but they add that “many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.”

According to Dr. Levine, nine of those MIS-C cases are confirmed, two have been determined to not be cases, and the remaining six are under investigation.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,816 positive and probable cases on Tuesday. Allegheny County has had 150 deaths.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

