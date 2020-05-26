



HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/KDKA) — The search for a University of Connecticut student suspected in two slayings is focusing on Pennsylvania in its fifth day.

Authorities said Tuesday that 23-year-old senior Peter Manfredonia was seen taking an Uber to a Walmart store in East Stroudsburg.

State police say they interviewed the Uber driver and checked surveillance cameras in the area, showing Manfredonia walking behind the Walmart and onto a set of train tracks.

Pennsylvania State Police say he was spotted Sunday morning in Monroe County. They say he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a white t-shirt and was carrying a large duffel bag.

He is believed to be armed with several guns stolen during a home invasion.

According to state police, Manfredonia does not have any ties to the area and is without a car. They say he may try to use ride-sharing services.

Manfredonia is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in Connecticut.

Authorities say he then forced the man’s 23-year-old girlfriend into her car and fled the state with her. Police say the girlfriend was found Sunday in New Jersey and was not hurt.

Pennsylvania State Police say Manfredonia should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call state police Crimestopper at 1-800-472-8477.

