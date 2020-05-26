



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With coronavirus creating restrictions on large gatherings, many shows this summer are being canceled or postponed.

S&T Bank Music Park shared a link Tuesday morning where fans can check the status of a concert.

“We appreciate all of our fans and understand you have a lot of questions regarding upcoming shows,” the Facebook post read. “We are working with artists to make sure you have the most up to date information as we receive it.”

Just Monday, the Doobie Brothers rescheduled their 50th Anniversary Tour for 2021. They were supposed to play at the S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown on Aug. 6.

The Doobie Brothers regret to announce that their 50th Anniversary Tour has been rescheduled for 2021. This decision was made with the health & safety of fans, crew & local employees in mind. The tour will start Jul 17, 2021 in West Palm Beach & end Oct 23 in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/H5xVIyxHLg — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) May 26, 2020

Some big name artists — like The Rolling Stones, Journey and Kenny Chesney — canceled or postponed their tours, along with their Pittsburgh shows.

In most cases, ticketholders are emailed about possible options like keeping their ticket for the rescheduled show or getting a refund.

When asked what gatherings would look like in the “green phase” of reopening, Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state won’t recommend “very large gatherings” like concerts.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: