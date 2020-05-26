



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh hockey fans are excited about the sport possibly returning.

On Tuesday, the NHL says it will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams if it is able to resume play.

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be held at two “hub” cities. \Pittsburgh is in consideration, as well as nine other cities.

“I just enjoy watching hockey,” said Cody Waggoner of Pittsburgh. “That’s what I pay extra for a subscription on my cable for. So I would love for them to bring it back.”

Hockey fans in Pittsburgh and across the country have not watched their teams take the ice since March.

“Sports withdrawal for the past couple months,” said Thomas Carroll of Southpointe.

The NHL’s plan has a possible return set for late July or early August.

Penguins fans say the games cannot come soon enough.

“I think, especially in the city of Pittsburgh, they are having such a good season,” said Collin Stinogel. “They’ve had such good teams in the last five years. I think everyone wanted to see the season play out.”

Waggoner says while it’s important for hockey to return, it’s just as important that it is a safe situation for the players, coaches and other personnel.

“If they discover there are any safety concerns, they should just act appropriately,” said Waggoner.

Shanna Center and Brent Block live in Detriot and are divided about the news.

“I’m neutral,” said Center. “I don’t have a big opinion about it.”

“I think any way they can come back is going to help everyone feel a sense of ease and normality,” said Block. “I think that would be a big relief.”

Penguins season ticket holders won’t be able to watch these playoff games in person.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reached out to the Penguins organization about how they might involve those season ticket holders.

Tom McMillan, the VP of communications, said, “We’ll have a number of announcements in the coming weeks as things develop.”