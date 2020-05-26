



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, if you plan on parking in Downtown Pittsburgh, you will need to start filling the meter again.

According to the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, parking enforcement will begin again Tuesday, having been suspended since mid-March.

As of now, enforcement will only be taking place downtown.

The rest of the city will be phased in for enforcement later.

There was a grace period last week, but it is being enforced this week.

According to the city, some people have been taking advantage of the parking situation by leaving cars in spots all day.

This has caused complaints from restaurants and takeout customers having a tough time parking.

The parking authority will allow the first half hour of parking to be free, so people can get their take out or pickup orders.

You will still have to enter your license plate into the parking kiosks or app, but that can only be done once per day.

If longer term parking is needed downtown, the Parking Authority says that garages are open.

In neighborhoods outside of downtown, parking meter and residential permit enforcement remains suspended for the time being.