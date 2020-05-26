



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If we are going to hit the 90 degree mark this week, today is going to be the day that we do it.

Compressional heating will come into play today with high pressure right on top of Western Pennsylvania.

This also should help to keep today completely dry.

I have inserted a small isolated chance for rain on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are looking wet with perhaps one or both of the days being washouts.

Also, there could potentially be a severe weather set-up on Friday for parts of the area.

If it happens, it would be late in the afternoon to evening as a cold front blows through.

The weekend is looking cooler with highs on Sunday, only forecasted to hit the mid-60’s.

Apparently, we can’t quit fall weather just yet.

