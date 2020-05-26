PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Switzer and his wife announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media.
Mommy and daddy love you sweet boy! Welcome to the world, Christian. pic.twitter.com/8OTqmF3L5e
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) May 26, 2020
On Tuesday, Switzer shared the news on Twitter.
“Mommy and daddy love you sweet boy! Welcome to the world, Christian,” the Steelers wide receiver posted.
Christian Francis Switzer was born Monday, weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
“Meet our SON, Christian Francis Switzer 💙 I felt so many emotions as they placed this little BOY on my chest but, we are absolutely in love!!! The sweetest surprise born May 25th, 8 lbs 2 oz. WELCOME TO THE WORLD MY SWEET SON!!” Gabie posted on Instagram.
Congrats to the couple!
