Comments
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Uniontown church is giving back to the community, saying that it’s part of their mission.
For the past five Mondays, the Trinity Presbyterian Church has given out food and supplies to anyone who needs it.
They say that each week, the donations are enough to help more than 200 families.
“We know people have had a rough time, being laid off, out of work. It’s not that great around here when times are good, so whatever we can do to get food to people, each of these fills someone’s belly,” said Douglas Yauger, an elder from the church.
The church says that plan to keep doing the food distributions every Monday at 12:00 noon.
You must log in to post a comment.