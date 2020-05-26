



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The courtroom of the honorable judge Christopher Feliciani look like a cross between a seat of justice and a hockey rink.

Plexiglass surrounds the judge’s bench and there are two panels front the defense and prosecution tables.

Judge Feliciani told KDKA, “I think this is the new norm until we know definitively there’s a cure for this virus.”

Judge Feliciani allowed KDKA into his stately and ornate courtroom to show the modern adaptations. Clear barriers to combat COVID-19 still allow for communication, or as judge Feliciani put it: “It’s hard to talk, you can’t hear everybody, it’s muffled. The plexiglass barrier has eliminated the need for me to wear the mask.”

Judge Feliciani’s courtroom is one of several now with clear plastic panels in place.

Non-jury trials continue during the pandemic. When jury trials return, thanks to COVID-19 changes will include where the jury deliberates as there’s not usually enough room for social distancing.

To remedy this, the judge says, “during the deliberations we’d actually let the jurors use the courtroom. We’d ask everyone to leave to allow for private deliberations.”

According to the judge, while these changes may be somewhat unusual, the wheels of justice must turn, and for now, this is safest option.

As the veteran judge put it, “it’s not a perfect situation, but you make the best of what you have.”

As for when jury trials are set to resume the judge told KDKA they are shooting for early August.