



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, and one additional death.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,828 since March 14. This includes 1,720 confirmed cases and 108 probable cases.

Officials report that 324 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, an increase in five patients since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 126 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 151, with 140 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All of the victims have been adults ranging in age from 42-103.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 13 (1%)

05-12 – 10 (1%)

13-18 – 25 (1%)

19-24 – 115 (6%)

25-49 – 610 (33%)

50-64 – 494 (27%)

65 + — 561 (31%)

Health officials say 29,851 tests have been administered across the county.

